Bollywood is incomplete without Karan Johar: Saif Ali Khan

Posted on 19/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has praised Karan Johar, saying the Indian film industry is incomplete without the filmmaker.

The 46-year-old actor will be hosting the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards with Karan.

“The film industry is incomplete without Karan Johar. Karan is one of the arteries in the blood flow of this industry,” Saif told reporters at the IIFA press conference here.

The actor, who has previously hosted award shows, said he has had a great time playing emcee with Shah Rukh Khan.

“I love hosting, especially with Shah Rukh Khan. He is so clever,” he said.

Karan, who was also present at the event, said the representation of Indian cinema has changed over the years from just being a song and dance industry.

“There was a time when the West looked at Indian cinema as song and dance, which is far from the truth… Our films are also doing well abroad like the recent success of ‘Dangal’ in China.

“I think we have come a long way from what the perception was and the reality is today. Also, we have actors doing phenomenal work,” he said.

Actor Varun Dhawan was also present at the event. (AGENCIES)

