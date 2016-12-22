Bollywood award ceremonies not recognition of greatness: Hansal

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta feels Indian award ceremonies are TV shows which focus more on garnering TRPs than honouring great talent.

His biographical-drama “Aligarh” received several accolades across film festivals, including the ‘Best Performance’ award to actor Manoj Bajpayee at the 10th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) held recently.

When asked, despite various international recognition, why have Bollywood award ceremonies shied away from honouring the film, Mehta told reporters, “We must understand one thing. Awards and awards ceremonies are television shows. They are meant to attract TRPs and not necessarily a recognition of greatness. For us the fact that Manoj has revived the APSA, it is a great honour. Not only for us, but for the entire country.”

Set in the city of Aligarh, the film revolves around professor Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, a sensitive Marathi language professor, who loses his job and is ostracised for his sexual orientation.

Manoj sunk his teeth into the role of a gay, lonely man, who finds himself defenceless in the face of prejudice.

The director feels Bajpayee has given one of the best performances in Bollywood in the recent past and that his honour is an appreciation for the entire movie.

“I am a very small person to comment on a performance like that. But I can say that perhaps its one of the best performances Hindi cinema has seen in years. This was recognised by APSA, who many people consider Asia’s Oscar. Its a huge appreciation not only for Manoj but our entire film.”

Mehta, however, adds that the biggest victory of the film will be when section 377 of the IPC–which criminalises homosexuality in the country–is done away with.

“The journey will be complete when section 377 will be abolished. Only then we can say the film’s journey is complete because there is still injustice in our society through section 377. As long as that doesn’t go away, we won’t believe our film has been a success.” (AGENCIES)

