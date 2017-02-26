Blunders made by Congress in J&K are being set right by Modi Govt: Jitendra

Breaking News:

Posted on 26/02/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
JAMMU: Lashing out at former Home Minister P Chidambram on his Kashmir remarks, Minister of State in PMO, Jitendra Singh today said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was setting the blunders committed by the Congress party right regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Congress party and the colleagues of Mr Chidambram must be thankful to Modi Government which is trying its best to undo wrongs done by them,” Dr Jitendra Singh told media persons here this afternoon.

The Union Minister said, “Congress’ blunders regarding Jammu and Kashmir are being set right by the Prime Minister.” Dr Singh said the mistakes made right from the dawn of Independence and the day first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru took over were being set right by the Mr Modi.

Dr Singh said Pt. Nehru encroached upon the then Home Minister Sardar Patel’s powers and denied him liberty to handle Jammu and Kashmir, the way he wanted to handle it. Dr Singh said, had Sardar Patel been given freedom to handle Jammu and Kashmir, the Iron man would have handled it in a much better manner.

Dr Singh said that since Pt Nehru believed that Sardar Patel knows Jammu and Kashmir better, adding, “if Congress had not intruded, Jammu and Kashmir would have been the state handed over by Maharaja Hari Singh with Gilgit and Baltistan into the territory.” He further added that nobody reminded Mr Chidambram and what he spoke, was about himself.

“If something wrong has done to Jammu and Kashmir, it was all due to Congress party and the successive Governments at Centre and State levels,” said Dr Singh. He however, termed Congress as a party of ‘scams’ saying that the same has perpetuated into the party.

Mr Chidambram had recently said that it is too late to set right the wrongs done in Jammu and Kashmir. (AGENCIES)

