sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

Blood donation promotes brotherhood: Lal Singh

Posted on 14/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Blood donation promotes brotherhood: Lal Singh

JAMMU: Young Blood Association and Indian Society for Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology in collaboration with National Human Rights today organized a function to honour the voluntary blood donors on the occasion of World Blood Donors Day.

          On the occasion, Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Choudhary Lal Singh was the Chief Guest.

          Addressing the gathering, the Minister lauded the efforts of the social organisations which have been rendering the noble services free of cost.  He specifically highlighted the initiatives of young blood association in the field of voluntary blood donation for the last nearly four decades.

          ChoudharyLal Singh appealed the people to come forward and donate blood for saving the precious lives. He said blood donations promotes comrade and brotherhood.

          The Minister informed that Government is making all out efforts to strengthen all the blood banks with latest techniques across the State for the convenience of general public.

          Later, the Minister also presented appreciation certificates to 33 voluntary blood donors and motivators of various social organisations.

          Chairman Young Blood Association Anil K Padha, Executive Director NHR (SJC) J&K M I Zargar, former HoD Blood Banks and National General Secretary ISBTI T R Raina besides hundreds voluntary blood donors were present on the occasion.

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Regional News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top