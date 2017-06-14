Blood donation promotes brotherhood: Lal Singh

JAMMU: Young Blood Association and Indian Society for Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology in collaboration with National Human Rights today organized a function to honour the voluntary blood donors on the occasion of World Blood Donors Day.

On the occasion, Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Choudhary Lal Singh was the Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister lauded the efforts of the social organisations which have been rendering the noble services free of cost. He specifically highlighted the initiatives of young blood association in the field of voluntary blood donation for the last nearly four decades.

ChoudharyLal Singh appealed the people to come forward and donate blood for saving the precious lives. He said blood donations promotes comrade and brotherhood.

The Minister informed that Government is making all out efforts to strengthen all the blood banks with latest techniques across the State for the convenience of general public.

Later, the Minister also presented appreciation certificates to 33 voluntary blood donors and motivators of various social organisations.

Chairman Young Blood Association Anil K Padha, Executive Director NHR (SJC) J&K M I Zargar, former HoD Blood Banks and National General Secretary ISBTI T R Raina besides hundreds voluntary blood donors were present on the occasion.

