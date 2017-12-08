BJP says Mani Shankar Aiyar’s suspension is ‘strategic’

NEW DELHI/AHMEDABAD: In a quick damage control exercise even as Congress suspended senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for his “neech” jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP has said that the suspension was mere “strategic” and insisted that the controversial remarks only tried to drive home a point that “only one elite family” can rule India.

“Mani Shankar Aiyer’s ‘Neech’ -attack on Prime Minister- a deliberate casteist statement, a convenient apology, a strategic suspension. People should see through this game,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a tweet on Thursday night.

Mr Jaitley and a number of top BJP leaders, including Union Ministers, flayed Mr Aiyar for his remarks. “The Congress Party has challenged the weaker and backward sections of India by calling the Prime Minister as ‘Neech’ .

The strength of India’s Democracy will be displayed when a person of humble background politically defeats the dynasty and its representatives,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “Mani Shankar Aiyer’s ‘Neech’ remark against the Prime Minister displays a mindset that only one elite family can be a ruler and the rest are only the ‘Neech’,” he said.

Among others, BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani flayed Congress party and Mr Aiyar. On defensive, Congress suspended Mr Aiyar and also served him a showcause notice. In an emotionally surcharged speech at an election rally at Surat on Thursday, Prime Minister tried to strike an emotional chord with supposedly ‘anguished’ voters in the textile hub by referring to Mr Aiyar’s comment and said, “Most befitting response to insult to a son of Gujarat will be vote in favour of BJP on December 9 and December 14”.

In a tweet, Mr Shah said, “Neither shocked nor surprised by Mani Shankar Aiyar’s referring to PM as ‘Neech.’ This is the culture of the Congress Party. People of Gujarat will punish anti-poor, anti-Dalit, anti-Tribal and anti-OBC Congress”.

The first phase of polling on December 9, Saturday, will see people exercising their franchise in 89 out of 182 seats in the sensitive Saurashtra and South Gujarat districts.

All eyes will be on politically crucial Rajkot West, where Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is pitted against Congress leader Indranil Rajyaguru. Besides Surat region, polls will be held also in districts like Junagadh, Amreli, Morbi, Kutch, Jamnagar and Surendranagar.

The second phase of polling will be held on December 14 and counting of votes along with Himachal Pradesh will take place on December 18. (AGENCIES)

