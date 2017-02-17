Breaking News:

BJP defends Army Chief statement; slams Cong, separatists

Posted on 17/02/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

NEW DELHI : BJP today put up a spirited defence of Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who is under fire from the Opposition, specially the Congress for delivering a strong statement against those coming in support of militants in Jammu and Kashmir.
The BJP today fielded Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh, who hails from Jammu, to take on the criticism of the Army Chief.
“This is very unfortunate and a matter of concern for the entire country that Congress is trying to play petty politics with the Army to gain political mileage in the Assembly polls,” Dr Singh said in a special media briefing at the Party Headquarters.
He said the Army Chief never delivered any warning, albeit expressed his concerns that innocent people should not suffer any loss during anti-terror operations in the State.
The BJP leader said General Rawat’s statement was being presented by the Congress in a way, as if the Army Chief and the Army was against the youth of the State.
“This is highly condemnable that senior leaders of Congress day in and day out were making statements, questioning the operations conducted by the Army and the wisdom of the Army Chief,” he said.
The strong response from BJP comes at a time, when Gen Rawat is under attack for his remarks made during his visit to Kashmir Valley.
“We would now request the local population that people who have picked up arms, and they are the local boys, if they want to continue with the acts of terrorism, displaying flags of ISIS and Pakistan, then we will treat them as anti-national elements and go helter-skelter for them,” Gen Rawat said earlier this week. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News, News. Bookmark the permalink.
  • maddy

    congresses are bastard and will soon be depleted.
    they can compromise internal security of country for the sake of power.
    it is real disappointing to see the way congress react to the stern statement of army chief.

  • Umesh Kumar Dash

    What did con Gresss a And NC want? Do they think that anti national elements should be given protection over the sacrifices of our valiant Armed Forces. The anti national forces should be eliminated altogether or they may leave our country and go to a country which is heaven for terrorism. The radiculus statement of Con and NC are highly condemnable. Those forces should leave our country, we cannot allow the sustainance of those forces any more.The army and government should take toughest measures possible against those elements so that those elements can be eliminated from our country’s soil permanently

More Related News

Markets

error : cannot receive stock quote information

Weekly Special

Scroll to Top