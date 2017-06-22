Bhairon Ghati track closed after landslide, reopens for Vaishno Devi pilgrims

JAMMU: The yatra on Bhairon Ghati track, which was suspended due to landslide, has resumed as the track has been cleared for the worshippers of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, situated in Trikuta Hills of Katra town in Reasi district.

“The track to Bhairon Ghati has been thrown open this morning for the pilgrims,” a police official here today said.

He said that it was closed last night due to landslide triggered by heavy rains in the hills.

“The Vaishno Devi track was operational, but yatra was suspended on Bhairon Ghati path due to its closure,” he added.

The Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine witnesses a huge rush of pilgrims from across the country throughout the country. (agencies)

