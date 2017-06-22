sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Bhairon Ghati track closed after landslide, reopens for Vaishno Devi pilgrims

Posted on 22/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
JAMMU:  The yatra on Bhairon Ghati track, which was suspended due to landslide, has resumed as the track has been cleared for the worshippers of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, situated in Trikuta Hills of Katra town in Reasi district.

  “The track to Bhairon Ghati has been thrown open this morning for the pilgrims,” a police official here today said.

 He said that it was closed last night due to landslide triggered by heavy rains in the hills.

   “The Vaishno Devi track was operational, but yatra was suspended on Bhairon Ghati path due to its closure,” he added.

   The Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine witnesses a huge rush of pilgrims from across the country throughout the country. (agencies)

