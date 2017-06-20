Bengal CID arrests ex-Calcutta HC judge Karnan from Coimbatore

KOLKATA: Former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan was today arrested by the West Bengal CID from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

The CID acted on a Supreme Court order sentencing Karnan to six months jail.

“We have arrested former high court judge Karnan from south India,” a senior officer of the CID told PTI.

The apex court had sentenced Karnan to six months jail for contempt of court on May 9, when he was a serving judge of the Calcutta High Court.

Karnan retired from service on June 12. He became the first high court judge to have retired as a fugitive. (AGENCIES)

