Bari Brahmana Industrial Association calls on CM

Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
SRINAGAR: A deputation of Bari Brahmana Industrial Association called on the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti here today.

The deputation apprised the Chief Minister of many of their issues and concerns vis a vis the GST implementation in the State.

Mehbooba Mufti told the deputation that the Government is trying to evolve a consensus in the State on the GST. She assured the deputation that Government is sensitive to their difficulties and the industrial sector would be provided all support by the Government.

Minister for Finance, Dr. Haseeb Drabu and Commissioner-Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Shailendra Kumar were present on the occasion.

