Banyan International School organizes Inter-School Basketball Tournament

JAMMU, Dec 24: Banyan International School in association with Pearson School concluded the week long Inter-School Basketball Tournament ‘Slam-Jam-2016’, here.

16 teams final, various reputed schools of Jammu participated in the tournament held at Banyan International School.

In the boys final, Air Force School Jammu defeated Delhi Public School Jammu by 50-44, while in the girls category, Banyan International School defeated St. Marys Presentation Convent by 37-15. Shivam Heer from Air Force School Jammu and Pearl Sharma from Banyan International School were declared as the best players of the Tournament.

Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Additional Secretary Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Director Information was the chief guest on the closing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest appreciated the efforts of the School Management in organizing such events and providing opportunities for the young players to hone their talents.

Harinder Mahajan, Chairman, Banyan International School and Sahil Mahajan, Vice Chairperson interacted with the players and appreciated their efforts. They thanked all the coaches for grooming the players to put in their best in each match.

