Balwant launches ICCR’s Hindi bi-monthly ‘Ganganchal’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: Regional Director of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Balwant Thakur, today launched the Hindi bi-monthly of ICCR ‘Ganganchal’ here at ICCR headquarters.

Aimed at promoting Hindi globally, ‘Ganganchal’ features articles on the rich cultural heritage of India and is circulated world over through Indian missions and the cultural centres abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said that in the recent times, there is lot of thrust on the promotion of Hindi and a lot of foreigners are keenly learning Hindi to know more about Indian history, traditions and culture.

He stated that ICCR publishes magazines in six world languages which include ‘Papeles de la India’ (Spanish), ‘Rencontre avec L’ Inde’ (French), ‘Thaqafat-ul-Hind’ (Arabic) ‘Africa Quarterly’ (English), Indian Horizons (English) and ‘Gaganchal’ (Hindi).

Thakur said that all such magazines are available for the readers in the library of ICCR Jammu which has been exclusively been started for the visiting scholars, students and researchers.

