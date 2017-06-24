sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Balwant launches ICCR’s Hindi bi-monthly ‘Ganganchal’

Posted on 24/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: Regional Director of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Balwant Thakur, today launched the Hindi bi-monthly of ICCR ‘Ganganchal’ here at ICCR headquarters.
Aimed at promoting Hindi globally, ‘Ganganchal’ features articles on the rich cultural heritage of India and is circulated world over through Indian missions and the cultural centres abroad.
Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said that in the recent times, there is lot of thrust on the promotion of Hindi and a lot of foreigners are keenly learning Hindi to know more about Indian history, traditions and culture.
He stated that ICCR publishes magazines in six world languages which include ‘Papeles de la India’ (Spanish), ‘Rencontre avec L’ Inde’ (French), ‘Thaqafat-ul-Hind’ (Arabic) ‘Africa Quarterly’ (English), Indian Horizons (English) and ‘Gaganchal’ (Hindi).
Thakur said that all such magazines are available for the readers in the library of ICCR Jammu which has been exclusively been started for the visiting scholars, students and researchers.

