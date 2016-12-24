Bali launches renovation works worth Rs 55 lakh at Lower Roop Nagar-Muthi

JAMMU, DECEMBER 24: In his endeavor to ensure holistic development of Raipur-Domana constituency with better services and enhanced infrastructural edifice, Minister for Health & Medical Education, Bali Bhagat today launched the renovation work worth Rs 55 lakh on Sharika Vihar link road.

Sharika Vihar link road inter-connects a number of localities including, Lower Roop Nagar, Dogra Nagar, Durga Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Suryavanshi Nagar and will cherish a long pending demand of the inhabitants.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the present Government is committed to address the developmental needs of the people, for which a well-devised programme has been formulated. He said every nook and corner of the state would witness all-round development, adding that the present Government believes in the work done and not on the hollow slogans, which was the buzz word of the previous regimes, who did not do anything on ground. All the successive Governments befooled the people in the name of development and that is why even after seven decades of the independence, the State is still lacking in basic facilities like “Bijli, Pani and Sadak” in certain areas, the Minister asserted.

He asked the people to have patience and believe in the programmes and policies of the present Government, which he said, are exclusively based on the development and welfare of all sections of the society as has been envisaged by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas”. The present government will make all efforts to realize this slogan with the cooperation of the people and ensuring good governance, said the Minister.

He asked the people to personally supervise the developmental activities in their areas to ensure longevity and best use of the assets created by the Government. He also asked for sharing the difficulties and local priorities so that the Government pays focused attention to address these accordingly. He directed the engineers to maintain quality standards strictly as per the laid down norms and cautioned against the lapses with regard to specifications.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included, political functionaries Ved Prakash Sharma, Kuldeep Singh, Mukesh Sharma, Ved Pal Sharma and engineers of R&B and JDA.

