Bail denied to accused in temple desecration case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 10: Additional Sessions Judge Jammu, Shahzad Azeem today rejected the bail application of Subash Kumar, who was one of the accused in Nanak Nagar Shiv Temple desecration case.

While rejecting the bail, court observed, “accused had taken various grounds for admitting him on bail, but there is important aspect of the matter that itself accused Subash Kumar of charges for commission of offence under Section 120-B read with Sections 295, 296 and 354 of RPC”.

“Therefore, in my opinion unless and until satisfaction in terms of Section 497-B CrPC is drawn, accused cannot be admitted to bail and by virtue of order dated December 26, 2016, formal charges are drawn up against the present applicant under Sections 295, 296, 354 read with 120-B RPC”, Additional Sessions Judge said, adding “at this stage in view of bar contained under Section 497-B CrPC accused-applicant cannot be admitted to bail”.

