Baglihar water sports

Two years have passed when the proposal of providing facility for water sports at Baglihar reservoir was mooted by the Department of Tourism. No less a person than the then Chief Minister had expressed desire that the proposal should move forward. So far no movement has been witnessed at any level of the Government including the Tourism Department that would suggest that the Government is genuinely interested in the project. While mooting the project the emphasis was that tourist would find a new addition to their attraction and thus the spot would receive proper projection as something unique in the Shivalik Mountains.

Also, there has been a long controversy at the Tourism Department whether the Baglihar Water Sport project would be within the jurisdiction of the Patnitop Development Authority or Bhaderwah Development Authority. The controversy took two years to get resolved and the later has now been assigned to go ahead with the project. We hope that some solid steps will be taken to begin the project now.

