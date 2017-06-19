Baglihar water sports

sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Posted on 19/06/2017

Two years have passed when the proposal of providing facility for water sports at Baglihar reservoir was mooted by the Department of Tourism. No less a person than the then Chief Minister had expressed desire that the proposal should move forward. So far no movement has been witnessed at any level of the Government including the Tourism Department that would suggest that the Government is genuinely interested in the project. While mooting the project the emphasis was that tourist would find a new addition to their attraction and thus the spot would receive proper projection as something unique in the Shivalik Mountains.
Also, there has been a long controversy at the Tourism Department whether the Baglihar Water Sport project would be within the jurisdiction of the Patnitop Development Authority or Bhaderwah Development Authority. The controversy took two years to get resolved and the later has now been assigned to go ahead with the project. We hope that some solid steps will be taken to begin the project now.

