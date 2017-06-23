sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Baby born with four legs at Govt hospital in Kakinada

Posted on 23/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (AP): In a rare case, a baby boy with four legs was born at a Government hospital at Kakinada near here.

“It is a peculiar and rare delivery with such cases happening in 10 lakh deliveries,” said child specialist Manikayamba at the hospital.

She said, “A Mani, 25, from Tapaswaram village of Mandapeta mandalam in the district was yesterday admitted to hospital for delivery.

“In the afternoon she delivered a baby boy with four legs which were attached to stomach.”  The boy and are mother both are safe, said the doctor.  “The boy is safe and is being treated for special care in NICU,” the doctor added.

Huge crowd gathered at the hospital to see the new-born baby. (AGENCIES)

