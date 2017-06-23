Baby born with four legs at Govt hospital in Kakinada

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (AP): In a rare case, a baby boy with four legs was born at a Government hospital at Kakinada near here.

“It is a peculiar and rare delivery with such cases happening in 10 lakh deliveries,” said child specialist Manikayamba at the hospital.

She said, “A Mani, 25, from Tapaswaram village of Mandapeta mandalam in the district was yesterday admitted to hospital for delivery.

“In the afternoon she delivered a baby boy with four legs which were attached to stomach.” The boy and are mother both are safe, said the doctor. “The boy is safe and is being treated for special care in NICU,” the doctor added.

Huge crowd gathered at the hospital to see the new-born baby. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With