Posted on 18/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Baby born mid-flight on Jet Airways plane

NEW DELHI: A Jet Airways plane flying from Saudi Arabia to India had an unexpected guest today when a baby was born mid-flight.

Jet Airways 9W 569 took off from Dammam for Kochi at 2.55 am today and when an expectant mother travelling onboard went into labour the crew declared a medical emergency and diverted the flight to Mumbai.

While the plane was still over the Arabian Sea she was helped by crew members and a nurse travelling to Kerala to deliver a baby.

The plane landed in Mumbai and both the mother and the newborn were rushed to a hospital.

The plane then resumed its onward journey to Kochi and reached its destination at 12.45 pm after a delay of 90 minutes. (AGENCIES)

