Azad best Health Minister India ever had: Survey

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16 : Union Health Minister and former Chief Minister of J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad has been voted as the best Health Minister the country ever had since independence.

This information came forth during a survey conducted by Zee TV channel on the popularity of present Ministers in the UPA led Government in their respective areas.

The survey was aimed to bring forth a ‘dream Cabinet’ based on popularity of leaders among the masses and results of the survey were declared yesterday by the national TV channel. People were told to choose Ministers to this ‘dream Cabinet’ of the country.

Azad, who took over as Union Health Minister in 2009 during the second stint of UPA led coalition Government at the Centre has been ranked on top of the popularity chart of all the Health Ministers country has ever produced.

Talking to EXCELSIOR from New Delhi, Mr Azad confirmed that he had been voted as the best Health Minister in the survey conducted by Zee TV.

Expressing his concern over the violence that had hit the State during the past few days, former Chief Minister said, “I was in constant touch with the State Government and had also maintained rapport with the officials on ground at district level, who were handling the situation”, adding, “Kishtwar is still under curfew but I hope things will normalize their also soon”.

Asked if he proposed to visit the State as the earlier scheduled Congress session had been cancelled, he said, “it is difficult to move out from the Capital as Parliament is in session and several bills of his Ministry were proposed to be introduced”.

Former Chief Minister of the State, Mr. Azad had held several portfolios earlier in the Central Government including Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Civil Aviation and Tourism, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Food and Civil Supplies, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs and many others during his stint in several Congress led Government at the Centre.

Besides, Mr Azad had served at different position in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and has been part of the core group of the Congress President.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With