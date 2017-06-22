sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Australian Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth stuns world No.1 to enter quarters

Posted on 22/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

 

SYDNEY: Continuing his winning streak, India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated world No-1 Son Wan Ho to enter the quarterfinals of the ongoing Australia Open Super Series badminton tournament here today.

 Despite losing the first game 15-21, Srikanth made a strong comeback to win the next games 21-13 21-13 in the 57-minute long encounter.

 The 24-year-old will now face compatriot B Sai Praneeth in the quarters as Praneeth also won his 2nd round match against China’s Huang Yuxiang 21-15, 18-21, 21-13 in an hour and four minutes.

 World No 16 Praneeth carries an incredible 5-1 advantage over World No 11 Srikanth.

 On the other hand, in the women’s double event, the Indian pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy had to suffer loss against Japanese seventh seeds Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto 18-21, 21-18, 21-13 in the second round. (AGENCIES)

