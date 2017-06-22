Australian Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth stuns world No.1 to enter quarters

SYDNEY: Continuing his winning streak, India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated world No-1 Son Wan Ho to enter the quarterfinals of the ongoing Australia Open Super Series badminton tournament here today.

Despite losing the first game 15-21, Srikanth made a strong comeback to win the next games 21-13 21-13 in the 57-minute long encounter.

The 24-year-old will now face compatriot B Sai Praneeth in the quarters as Praneeth also won his 2nd round match against China’s Huang Yuxiang 21-15, 18-21, 21-13 in an hour and four minutes.

World No 16 Praneeth carries an incredible 5-1 advantage over World No 11 Srikanth.

On the other hand, in the women’s double event, the Indian pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy had to suffer loss against Japanese seventh seeds Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto 18-21, 21-18, 21-13 in the second round. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With