Association for Ex Paramilitary Forces Personnel demands perks at par with Army

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: Ex Central Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association has demanded One Rank One Pension and other perks for the Paramilitary Forces at par with the Indian Army.

Talking to media persons, here today, the Association general secretary D K Bhagat highlighted the grievances and demands of the retired members of Central Paramilitary Forces and alleged that despite repeated assurances by the Government nothing had been done over their issues.

“The brave Central Paramilitary Forces are guarding all frontiers of the country and maintaining law and order by helping the State police forces in fighting the natural calamities, cross border firing, terrorism, Naxalite and gurrela attacks. We are facing first bullet, first stone and first lEDs thus are sacrificing our brave soldiers daily but the Government does not share our pain,” he said and added that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not done anything for them despite making a promise in this regard.

The Association leader also accused the Government of trying to divide the Central Paramilitary Forces on the basis of ranks, IPS and non IPS.

“The Govern-ment of India had declared that the Central Parami-litary Forces retired personnel would be granted Ex-Service Man status but notification to this effect is not yet issued while CSD facilities have been stopped to us,” he said and demanded that all the Central Paramilitary Forces enrolled with effect from 2004 should be extended the old system of pension.

The Association alleged that ex BSF personnel, Veer Naris, widows were not being allowed to meet IG BSF Jammu for apprising him of their issues and demands. “Earlier every IG was organizing meetings and get-together with ex- servicemen but this practice has been stopped by the incumbent for the reason best known to the authorities,” he said.

The Association comprises of retired personnel including Veer Naris, widows and dependents all over the country consisting of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB and Assam Rifles.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With