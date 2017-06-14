Assembly Session: Speaker reviews security, other arrangements

sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Posted on 14/06/2017
SRINAGAR: A high level meeting today reviewed the security and other arrangements for the special session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, commencing from June 17 on implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Stressing on all departments to make concerted efforts to ensure hassle-free proceedings of the Special Session, speaker Kavinder Gupta, who chaired the meeting, said GST is a very important policy issue that should be discussed by the elected representatives.

“The people have a right to be educated about a decision that is going to impact their lives. We, as the members of the establishment, have to ensure that what reaches the public are facts rather than skewed renditions of the truth”, Mr Gupta added. (AGENCIES)

