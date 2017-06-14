Assembly Session: Speaker reviews security, other arrangements

SRINAGAR: A high level meeting today reviewed the security and other arrangements for the special session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, commencing from June 17 on implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Stressing on all departments to make concerted efforts to ensure hassle-free proceedings of the Special Session, speaker Kavinder Gupta, who chaired the meeting, said GST is a very important policy issue that should be discussed by the elected representatives.

“The people have a right to be educated about a decision that is going to impact their lives. We, as the members of the establishment, have to ensure that what reaches the public are facts rather than skewed renditions of the truth”, Mr Gupta added. (AGENCIES)

