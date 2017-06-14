Assembly Session: Speaker convenes Press Advisory Committee meeting

SRINAGAR: To facilitate smooth coverage of the ensuing Special Session of the assembly, Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Kavinder Gupta today convened a joint meeting with the officials from Security, department of Information and representatives of Media organisations from both print and electronic.

During the meeting, arrangements with regards to security, accommodation, protocol, parking, canteen facilities, issuance of entry passes, seating arrangements in Press Gallery were discussed.

The Speaker while assuring adequate facilities to media persons during the session, called for fair, unbiased coverage of the proceedings to ensure that an objective view point reaches the public.

Speaker also sought cooperation from the print and electronic media in highlighting the issues raised in the House during the session. He said that every ones view point should be reflected in the coverage during the course of the session.

He also urged media to respect protocol of the house and cooperate with security professionals.

Media persons also presented their view point, and put forth their requirements for unhindered coverage.

While responding to the demands of accommodation facilities for media persons, the Speaker said that 10 rooms have been kept available in Circuit House for the media persons which will be allotted as per the norms.

Director Information and Public Relations, Muneer-ul–Islam briefed the meeting about the arrangements put in place for the Print and Electronic Media for smooth coverage of the house.

ADC Security Dilbagh Singh, IG Traffic JK Jajit Kumar, SSP Hq CID Rajeshwar Singh, SSP Civil Secretariat Dushyant Sharma, SSP Security Maqsood ul Zaman, Deputy Director Information Sheikh Zahoor, News Editor DDK Shabir Ahmad Dar, Deputy Director DDK Qazi Salman, Tariq Ahmad of India Today, Mir Farhat of KNS, Shabir Ahmad News Coordinator DIPR, Maqsood Ahmad Radio Kashmir, Ehsan Fazli The Tribune, Naseer Ganai Mail Today, Abdul Mohamin Kashmir Reader, Asif Qureshi ABP News, Rashid Rahil and Ghulam Hassan Kaloo were also present in the meeting.

