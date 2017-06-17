sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Assembly adjourned sine die without passing GST

Posted on 17/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was today adjourned sine die without discussing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as the entire Opposition is against the implementation of the Bill in its present form.

 Soon after the Members participated in obituary reference, Speaker Devinder Gupta adjourned the House sine die.

 The Special Session of the Legislature was summoned by Governor N N Vohra from today on the advice of state Cabinet to discuss the passage of GST.

 However, the entire opposition, including National Conference (NC) and Congress besides Communist Party of India (M) were against the implementation of GST in its present form.

 The Governor has to now summon fresh session when any agreement is arrived between the ruling coalition and the Opposition on the issue. More (AGENCIES)

