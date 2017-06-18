Assam girls register 1-0 victory over Telangana, lift title trophy

*J&K, Sikkim secure third positions in boys, girls sections

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: Telangana stunned Assam by a solitary goal in the girls’ summit clash during the ongoing ‘Oorja’ Football Talent Hunt Tournament, being played at Jammu University grounds here today.

In the summit clash, Assam team defeated Telangana by 1-0 goal and lifted the title trophy. The goal was scored by Anjali Deka.

For the third position in boys section, the match was played between Telangana and J&K, in which latter emerged winner by straight three goals to zero. The goals were netted by Asif, Shakir and Monu Choudhary.

For the third position in girls section, the match was played between Sikkim and HP, in which former registered with by 4-0 goals. Two goals were scored by Karishma Rain, one goal by Reeya Lepcha and one goal by Signorina Thapa.

On the occasion, VK Behnal, General Manager, District Industrial Centre Jammu and Prof RD Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Jammu University were the chief guests, while PK Gupta, DIG, Manvendra, DIF SHQ Jammu, Ajay Kumar, Commandant, 66th Battalion SSB Jammu, VS Jamwal, Second-in-Command, Barjeet Singh, Deputy Commandant, Jeet Lal, Deputy Commandant, Sanjeev Kumar, Deputy Commandant, Dr Rajay Sehgal, AC (MO) and Dr Mrinalini Singh, AC (MO), Central Referee Rakesh Kumar, Dheeraj Mini, Vijay Kumar, Match Commissioner Moon Stephen, Dr Neeraj Sharma, Special Secretary to Vice-Chancellor and PD Singh from JU were also present.

Prof RD Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu said that such events not only provides the opportunity for players to exhibit their talent but also helps in personality development and instilling the spirit of discipline.

Besides keeping a person physically fit, sports also helps in inculcating team spirit, self confidence and competition, added Prof Sharma.

In boys final, Assam will lock horns with Sikkim tomorrow, followed by closing ceremony.

The tournament is being organized by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in collaboration with University of Jammu and technical collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA).

Meanwhile, continuing with its varied initiatives for promotion of sports and encouragement of youth, Governor NN Vohra, Chairman Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has directed AK Sahu, CEO, Shrine Board to provide financial support of Rs 5 lakh to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for organising Phase-II of ‘Oorja’ Football Talent Hunt Tournament for boys and girls.

In this week-long Tournament, 12 football teams, one each of the boys and girls from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Telengana and J&K are participating and more than 250 players are taking part in this event.

Pertinent to recall that India will be hosting U-17 FIFA Football World Cup in October this year and as a part thereof an awareness programme, ‘Mission XI Million’, has been launched to generate momentum for football being played in the country, involving at least 11 million boys and girls in this game. The Central Police Forces of the country have been given the responsibility to organise ‘Oorja’-CAPFs U-19 Football Talent Hunt Tournament with the target of involving at least 12,500 youth by organising 1200 matches within 3 months starting from May 2017.

The first phase of this mega event was completed last month and one top team each of boys and girls from 29 States and 7 Union Territories has been selected for Phase-II.

Phase-II of ‘Oorja’ Tournament in six different zones across the country is presently underway.

