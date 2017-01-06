ASKPC critical of Govt’s appeasement policy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: Expressing concern over prevailing situation in the State, All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC) today said time and again ever since 1947, there remained an appeasement policy while Central Government dispensations endeavoured to settle the Kashmir issues, but alas, it still did not yield a settlement.

The statement said that there is no denying the fact that presence of Pandits in Kashmir who are nationalist and patriotic to the core of their heart only have made possible flying of Indian Flag in the Valley.

It said be it any Government, it shall have to recognise that Kashmiri Pandits who are the first stake holders need necessarily to be taken into confidence while any effort to resolve the Kashmir issue is made. ASKPC, the premier and frontal organization of Kashmiri Pandits felt it strange while a peace initiative of its own or at the instance of some agency was put to test by Yashwant Sinha, who choose to have a dialogue with separatists and PAN Islamic fundamentalists only.

Let India not forget that late Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, former Union Minister D.P.Dhar, diplomats P.N. Haksar, T.N. Koul and others have been from Kashmiri Pandit community who made a tremendous contribution in nation building. ASKPC also condemned the non- seriousness of Central Government in not making possible honourable return of Kashmiri Pandits to Valley and permitting antisocial, and Islamic Fundamentalists to take the entire State into such plunder of darkness where they roost the rule.

ASKPC urged Government of India to honestly initiate serious dialogue with all responsible stake holders and once for all with tough measures settle the 70 years old dispute. Let there be an effort so that it is visible on ground that writ of Government of India works and runs here in the State and people across the boundaries of State feel obliged and also constrained to obey the flow of Constitution of sovereign country called “Hindustan”.

It demanded curtailing Human Rights Violations, deplores negligence of Government of India in making J&K State an economically sound State but dares to suggest that sincere efforts be made to build a strong and vibrant J&K State forthwith and a special and urgent emphasis be drawn on the project and plan of settlement of Kashmiri Pandits living now in exile for 27 years.

It said people across India and particularly Kashmiri Pandit society has a new hope with the present Government at the Centre that while abrogation of Art. 370 may not be easy and possible very immediately, but let it succeed in rebuilding the shaken faith and confidence of Kashmiri Pandits, who along with their culture and mother tongue are standing at the verge of extinction.

