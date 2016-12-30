Aryaveer wins gold as State Athletics, Cross Country C’ship conclude

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 29: Promising long distance runner, Aryaveer Singh of BSF School Paloura claimed gold medal in Under-16 category of State Cross Country Championship, which alongwith Senior State Athletic Championship concluded, here today.

Aryaveer won the gold for second consecutive year.

The Championship was organized by J&K Athletic Association, under the auspices of J&K State Sports Council.

Around 250 athletes (men and women) drawn from various districts of the State participated in this Championship to vie for the top honours.

Bilal Ahmed Bhatt was the chief guest on the occasion, while Zamir Thakur was the guest of honour.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Susheel Mahajan, Ravinder Singh, Vinod Bhatia, Vijay Saraf, Naresh Gupta, SS Gill, Sharat Chander and Nirmal Singh.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With