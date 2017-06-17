Aryans Group gets award for placement from AITMC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 16: Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh has added another feather in its cap.

Aryans has been awarded with the best placement award among the AICTE approved colleges in the Chandigarh region by the All India Technical and Management Council (AITMC) in the 6th AITMC Annual Global Summit 2017 held at All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Headquarters, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

The award was given away by Vijay Sampla, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in India; Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE; M P Poonia, Vice Chairman, AICTE; Tarun Chugh, National Secretary, BJP; Dr S P Kochhar, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC); and Dhananjay Singh, Director General, NHRD. Manoj Tiwari, MP, New Delhi and Deep Chaudhary, CEO, AITMC were also present on the occasion.

Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group after the felicitation ceremony thanked AITMC for the award. He said that it’s an honour to receive the award for creating and providing best placements to the youth.

AITMC, a non-Government organization have also announced the launch of an initiative called ”Earn While Learn” in which AITMC will collaborate with industries and business owners to educate and develop the skill and will be creating 1.5 million jobs in 550 districts of India within a year.

Kataria further added that the students, staff and placement cell of Aryans is working hard and leaving no stone unturned in the placement of its students and students of the region. In last 10 years Aryans has conducted 43 Job Fests at its campus in individual and joint capacity in which around 1290 companies from various sectors have participated and recruited over 16000 candidates for various positions. These job fests are being organized not only for the students of Aryans but for the students of other parts of the country also.

Earlier to this Aryans Group has been awarded for “Excellence in Education” by Late Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, former President; Parkash Singh Badal, ex-Chief Minister of Punjab; Shivraj V Patil, the Governor of Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh; Dr Kiran Bedi, First Women IPS Officer of India; S Joginder Singh, Ex-Director, CBI etc. The Group has also been honoured for “Excellence in career building” by Dr Shashi Tharoor.

