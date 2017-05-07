Army using technology to counter infiltration: GOC

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 6: General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Counter-Insurgency Kilo Force, Major General A K Singh today said that Army is making full use of technology to foil infiltration from across the Line of Control (LoC) into Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters at Baramulla on the sidelines of Mega Kissan Mela, Major General Singh said that they are making use of UAVs, drones, mini-UAVs, cameras, night cameras along the LoC to foil infiltration of militants into Kashmir.

“We are using UAVs, drones, mini-UAVs, cameras, night cameras so whatever new technology we attain, which will help us, we will always use that”, he said.

The GOC said that use of new technology has been very successful in countering infiltration. “I think (use of new technology) has been very successful (in countering infiltration by militants). There was a time when concentration of militants was very high but now there are very less militants. And I think there are not more than 190-200 militants in the whole Valley. Our effort will be, for peace restoration, to wipe off militants”, he said.

Major General Singh said that Army is alert along the LoC but some odd groups of militants do manage to infiltrate. “Our infiltration grid is alert and robust. It (Panzgam) is not the first incident but prior to this they have made many attempts but we have foiled all their attempts. An odd group can infiltrate but we are alert and our effort will be to keep our counter infiltration grid strong and we manage to stop this kind of infiltration”, he said.

The GOC that they have reports that large number of militants are waiting on the launch pads for infiltration but Army’s effort is to stop them on LoC. “We have reports that there are lots of militants on launching pads ready to infiltrate but we will try to stop those militants on Line of Control only”, he said.

Major General Singh said that Army and police is alert and ready to control any situation and restore peace. “See the situation in Kashmir is almost normal and we, the Army and whole police brass, would like that peace and calm be restored in Kashmir. And there is no such problem (here)…isolated incidents keep happening. I understand that police and Army are completely alert in this area for peace restoration and to control whatever the situation is”, he added.

On the student protests, the GOC said that those who are fuelling it should introspect and see where their children are studying. “I would like to say that those who keep on talking like this should introspect themselves and see where their own children are studying. The education is very important and progress in the society can be made through education only. People who want to remain in stone age is not a good thing. If a child studies, only then he can progress. Our children will study, progress and learn new techniques. It is in this where there is gain for people and Kashmir. And there will be our development in future”, he added.

