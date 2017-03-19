Army undertakes motor rally to spread messages for ‘Prevention of Diabetes’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Mar 18: The Army Medical Corps as part of its efforts to spread awareness about “Organ Donation” and “Prevention of Diabetes” has undertaken a motor rally to visit various military stations across India to spread the message.

The team consisting of nine officers of Army Medical Corps on five vehicles reached Udhampur military station and interacted with soldiers and their families on 17 Mar 2017 to motivate them to donate their organs. The audience was also made aware of the modern epidemic of Diabetes Mellitus. The awareness talk was followed by pledging for donating organs, in which large number of officers, jawans and families signed to pledge their organs after death. The team left Udhampur today after they were flagged off by Lt Gen D Anbu, Army Commander, Northern Command. The motor rally will finally conclude at New Delhi on April 7.

