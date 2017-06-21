Army to deploy 2 more battalions in South Kashmir

ANANTNAG/NEW DELHI: Two additional battalions — a total of 2000 men — of the Army will be sent as reinforcement to four troubled districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.

With the presence of additional forces in Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama, some army camps in Shopian and Pulwama will be revived again, they said.

The officials said the two additional battalions, which have already started moving to Kashmir, will be posted to some of the more vulnerable areas of the four districts. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With