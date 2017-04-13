Army organizes Athletic Meet

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, Apr 12: Indian Army, Doda organized Inter-School Athletics Meet for Girls at Sports Stadium, here.

The Meet was organized in close coordination with Civil Administration, District Sports Authorities, Jammu & Kashmir Police and Health Department.

A total of six teams participated in the Meet from all over the District.

Commanding Officer, Indian Army Doda graced the event as Chief Guest and other civil dignitaries also attended the closing ceremony.

Round 50 girls were awarded Gold, Silver & Bronze medals along with certificates of excellence, while around 150 girls were awarded with certificates of participation and gift hampers.

The Meet was organized to promote athletics as sport in the Doda region. Initiative by Indian Army is aimed to select and field talented girl players at state and national level.

“Selected players will further drive and inspire their peer group and local youth to achieve excellence in sports”, said the organizers.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With