Army jawan killed, another injured in heavy Pak shelling

JAMMU, June 16: An Army jawan was martyred and another injured in heavy mortar shelling and firing by Pakistan along Line of Control (LoC) at village Kalsian in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district today while General Officer Commanding (GOC), 16 Corps, headquartered at Nagrota, Lt Gen AK Sharma visited forward villages along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district to review the situation arising out of continuous Pakistani shelling.

Sources told the Excelsior that Pakistan army resumed heavy shelling using 120mm and 82mm mortars and firing with automatic and semi-automatic weapons in Nowshera sector at 4.30 am today. The Indian side retaliated effectively and exchange of firing continued for about two hours.

Two Army soldiers were injured in the shelling and firing by Pakistan side. One of them succumbed to his injuries while another injured has been admitted to the hospital in stable condition.

The jawan martyred in Pakistan shelling has been identified as Naik Bakhtawar Singh, 34, a resident of village Hajipur, Mukerian in Hoshiarpur districts of Punjab. He is survived by his mother and three children.

Sources said mortal remains of the martyred soldier will be sent to native village of the Army jawan with full military honours tomorrow. A wreath laying ceremony will be held at Rajouri tomorrow morning before sending body of the martyr to his residence.

“Naik Bakhtawar Singh was a brave and sincere soldier. He loved his job to the core. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,’’ a Defence spokesman said.

Only yesterday, two Pakistan army personnel were killed in retaliatory shelling and firing by the Indian troops in Bhimber Gali sector, falling between Poonch and Rajouri districts. Apart from this, Pakistan army has suffered huge destruction of their forward posts and bunkers in the Indian retaliation.

Meanwhile, GOC 16 (White Knight) Corps Lt Gen AK Sharma today visited forward areas of LoC in Krishna Ghati sector and reviewed situation with the Army Commanders in view of continued shelling and firing. He met the troops deployed along LoC and commended them for constant vigil and valiant actions taken to thwart inimical designs of Pakistan.

Lt Gen Sharma exhorted the troops to continue to work with zeal and dedication and thwart all attempts by Pakistan to push infiltrators into the Indian territory.

During his visit, the GOC 16 Corps also met the family of Mohammed Parvez, a GREF worker, who was killed in Pakistani shelling in Mankote area of Mendhar on June 2.

He expressed his solidarity and assured all support to the family. He presented an amount of Rs one lakh to Safir Akhter, wife of the brave heart on behalf of Lt Gen D Anbu, Army Commander, Northern Command.

Sources said there was no mortar shelling or firing in any sector on the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts after 8 am today. The generally active sectors of Krishna Ghati, Balakote, Bhimber Gali and Nowshera remained calm during the day.

However, despite calm, the locals didn’t venture out of their houses anticipating shelling from Pakistan side anytime. It may be mentioned here that during the past few days, Pakistan army had largely targeted civilian population along LoC in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

Last month, three civilians were killed in Pakistan shelling and firing in Nowshera sector.

Sources said Pakistani troops have suffered heavy damages of their posts and bunkers in retaliatory firing brought down by the Indian troops. At some places, Pakistan army has been seen rebuilding their damaged posts and bunkers away from the forward areas.

Sources said tensions have escalated along the LoC after the visit of Pakistan army chief Qamar Bajwa in Muzaffarabad, the capital city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and some forward areas opposite Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Sources said the authorities in both Poonch and Rajouri districts were monitoring situation in the shelling-hit villages but so far there has been no migration in any area. Authorities were ready to meet with any eventuality and have kept Contingency Plan in place, if the need arises.

Authorities have made arrangements for evacuating the civilians in case the situation warrants or there was any injury in Pakistan firing and shelling.

