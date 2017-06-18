sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Army jawan cremated with full military honours

Posted on 18/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

HOSHIARPUR, June 17:
The body of an Army jawan who was killed in Pakistani firing in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, was cremated with full military honours at his native village here today.
Naik Bakhtawar Singh was killed when Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing on forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The mortal remains of Singh, who was attached with 8 Sikh LI regiment, was brought to Hajipur in Mukerian sub division, 65 Km from Hoshiarpur.
His body, draped in Indian national flag, was brought to his village where local MLAs and Government officials paid tribute to the slain soldier.
His elder son Sukhwinder Singh lit the pyre.
A contingent of Army jawans reversed their fire arms and fired in the air as a mark of respect to the departed soul.
Several people from surrounding villages participated in the funeral.
Avinash Rai Khanna- vice chairman, Indian Red Cross Society and vice president BJP- Santosh Chaudhary, former MP, MLA- Rajnish Kumar Babbi, SDM Mukerian- Komal Mittal and many others paid floral tributes to Naik Bakhtawar Singh.
Singh is survived by his wife Jasbir Kaur, a daughter, two sons and elderly parents. (PTI)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in National. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top