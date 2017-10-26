Appraising the “Accession”

Shiban Khaibri

Perhaps, among all the princely states that acceded to the Dominion of India under the Indian Independence Act 1947, the “how”, “when” , “why’, “where” , “whence” and the like continue to haunt many in our state of Jammu and Kashmir as also their overt and covert supporters in the country. A full fledged political topic of varied hues with, again, a vast scope for its dissection has been dragged in debates, conferences, seminars, discussions in many forums within and outside the country. Why the state’s accession was not done exactly in the same fashion and urgency as other states? Why was the accession delayed and what for? Why did Mr. Nehru, Sardar Patel and other political leaders that did matter and even Lord Mountbatten not exert and pursue the matter in the same way and with the same urgency as they did manage with rest of the princely states or did they actually do which is not reflected vividly ? Who created impediments and what for? What was the rationale behind having the “Stand Still Agreement” mooted and wished to be signed by both the countries after the partition, Pakistan agreeing but India refusing? What would have been the position had Pakistan not unilaterally violated this ruse of “Stand Still Agreement” ? Last but not the least, what would have been the status of the future vis – a- vis the state’s accession with India, had numerous herds of savage Kabaylis with naked and active support of Pakistani regulars not attacked the state on Oct 22, 1947 ?

Do we put blame for committing acts of recklessness in respect of the critical political issue of accession quite selectively on a few contemporary personalities? Apart from the secessionist leaders and Pakistani agents questioning the accession which is by all means legal, full and complete , why many a mainstream leader raise doubts and put questions even now and how it can be accounted for that such political parties are having some following and representation in areas outside the valley as well thus either supporting the vague and ambiguous “autonomy plank” or are led into the trap of raising ifs and buts about the accession?

The day of accession , Oct 26 is , in fact , is a day of rejoicing that in spite of various hiccups and impediments which crept in for no rhyme or reason whatsoever , the instrument of accession was executed by Maharaja Hari Singh Ji , the ruler of the then princely state of the Jammu and Kashmir under the provisions of the Indian Independence Act 1947 thus agreeing to accede to the Dominion of India. All speculations of whatever nature were thus historically laid to eternal rest. With a particular background behind, this accession is not and was not an ordinary decision but a legal , legitimate and an irrevocable decision making it eligible for or worth turning into a state festival. This writer, through the esteemed columns of this paper , for the last many years, has been advocating for, with justification, a state holiday on this day instead of July 13 which definitely did find support and endorsement from many patriotic circles but nothing of the sort has so far taken place. The demand of declaring a state holiday has reasons based on historical perspective as also the due considerations and remembrances for the numerous sacrifices made by our valiant armed forces in defending the state from one or the other form of treacherous aggression from time to time from an undependable and cunning country having come up purely on the basis of hate and religious exclusiveness, right exactly after two months of its birth.

This day is the day to remember the supreme sacrifice given by Brigadiar Rajindra Singh, the icon of bravery, the symbol of devotion to duty and a mark of superb patriotism coupled with taking on the spot extraordinary professional decision to save the valley from the aggression. Known to everyone in the state as also across the country, he was the then chief of the state forces who subsequently earned the name of “Saviour of Kashmir” and the “Immortal Dogra”. Major Som Nath Sharma, another unbelievably courageous lion hearted soldier whose last message read, “The enemy is only 50 yards away from us , we are heavily outnumbered ; we are under devastating fire; I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to the last man and the last round.” Saviour of the strategic Srinagar aerodrome with just 50 soldiers , where he laid white cloth pieces on the landing strip to enable Indian Air Force pilots to navigate and land their aircraft carrying Indian army reinforcements. He ran from post to post single handedly exposing himself to all grave dangers, though with his right hand in plaster cast, kept on fitting in loaded magazines into the guns to fight the 500 strong Lashkar vermin who had launched attack on the airport from three sides and saving which was extremely urgent and important as the Srinagar airfield was the only lifeline, the army had between the Kashmir valley and rest of the country. The fall of Srinagar was thus prevented and naturally the Kashmir valley.

We also cannot forget the contribution of Maqbool Sheerwani, a National Conference worker of Baramulla Kashmir in playing a tremendous role in buying time for Indian army to land in Srinagar after the state’s accession was accepted, by delaying the march of savage Kabaylis . He was fixed on a wooden cross, nailed alive and 15 bullets were pumped into his body thus confirming the fact that the invading marauders were uncivilized savages. However, today’s increasingly radicalized Kashmir has totally forgotten this Kashmiri patriotic Muslim hero and it appears that he died unwept and unsung.

The political horizon in the state during the periods of Bakshi Gulam Mohamad and G. M. Sadiq as head of the governments witnessed measures of integration of the state with rest of the country in the form of supervising measures of extending the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of India, Auditor and Comptroller General of India and the Election Commission to our state. Also the nomenclature of the Saddar-e-Riyasat and the Prime Minister were changed to the Governor and the Chief Minister not arbitrary but through the legislative assembly. Thereafter, nothing of the sort was done and this state is even now the only state with a separate constitution, a separate flag, a separate Criminal Procedure Code as well as Ranbir Penal Code. The preamble of the state constitution does not have the word “Secular” as the basic state policy of administration and justice. The day of accession, while being celebrated must see such debates and issues discussed in order to have more integration with the Union of India. The increasing radicalization spreading political terror and silencing various and varied opinions must be fought out. It is just to be imagined that had the state not acceded to India , what would have been our fate which makes the historical event most important.

