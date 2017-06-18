sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Another J&K sport climber makes it to Indian team

Posted on 18/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: Another J&K sport climber Mrityunjay Sharma has been selected by Indian Mountaineering Foundation in the Indian team for the forthcoming Bouldering World Cup, which is scheduled to be held at Navi Mumbai from June 23 and 24.
Mrityunjay has already reached Indian Mountaineering Foundation, New Delhi for training and practice at international standard bouldering gym.
Earlier, Shivani  Charak was selected in the Indian team and deputed to three European countries for a 4 weeks specialized training on world class climbing walls in Switzerland, Slovenia and Italy.
It is a unique distinction and honour for J&K that 16 years old Shivani and 17 years old Mrityunjay are the youngest sport climbers in the Indian team for the Bouldering World Cup. Besides, it is the first time that 2 J&K sport climbers have been selected in the Indian team for an International sport climbing competition.
It is to be mentioned here that Mrityunjay Sharma along with Shivani Charak and Arun Deep Singh participated in the trials for the forthcoming Asian Youth Championship at Singapore. However, Mrityunjay narrowly missed the selection for the Asian Youth Championship but got selected for the World Cup in Bouldering.
Ram Khajuria, General Secretary and Shawetica Khajuria Joint Secretary of Mountaineering Association of J&K wished the selected players a grand success in the global competition.

