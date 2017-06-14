Another hottest day in Jammu with max 40.2 degree

JAMMU: There is no respite from heat wave as Jammu recorded another hottest day of the season at maximum 40.2 degree Celsius while monsoon may hit Jammu and Kashmir in first week of July.

The Winter Capital today witnessed another hottest day with maximum 40.2 degree Celsius while the minimum was 24.9 degree Celsius, a Met official here said. “The mercury will further soar in the coming days,” he added.

The weatherman however, predicted clear sky becoming partly cloudy sky while maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 40 degrees and 26 degrees respectively. However, heat wave gripped the region with soaring temperature and forced residents to stay indoors.

“Temperature will keep fluctuating between 40 degrees to 45 degrees maximum but showers will also lash in Jammu with thunderstorm,” said a weatherman. (AGENCIES)

