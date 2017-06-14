sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

Another hottest day in Jammu with max 40.2 degree

Posted on 14/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Another hottest day in Jammu with max 40.2 degree

JAMMU: There is no respite from heat wave as Jammu recorded another hottest day of the season at maximum 40.2 degree Celsius while monsoon may hit Jammu and Kashmir in first week of July.

The Winter Capital today witnessed another hottest day with maximum 40.2 degree Celsius while the minimum was 24.9 degree Celsius, a Met official here said. “The mercury will further soar in the coming days,” he added.

The weatherman however, predicted clear sky becoming partly cloudy sky while maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 40 degrees and 26 degrees respectively. However, heat wave gripped the region with soaring temperature and forced residents to stay indoors.

“Temperature will keep fluctuating between 40 degrees to 45 degrees maximum but showers will also lash in Jammu with thunderstorm,” said a weatherman. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top