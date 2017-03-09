‘Angel Network of State’ launched at CII J&K Startup Conference

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 8: In a first of its kind developmental initiative for the youth of the State, CII J&K State Council organized the first ever Startup Conference of the J&K during which CII J&K Angel Network was launched.

The youth of the State experienced a gathering of various investors, industry leaders and Government leaders at the same platform of CII J&K Startup Conference 2017.

Chander Parkash Ganga, Minister for Industries & Commerce, joined the initiative as the chief guest, while Shailendra Kumar, Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce, addressed the audience as the guest of honour.

In his address, Industries Minister announced his full support to those willing to support the startups and ensured that his team is dedicatedly working for the betterment of industry. He recognized the startups of the State and applauded them for working towards fulfilling their dreams and providing jobs to the youth in State. In a very candid interaction with the young aspiring entrepreneurs, he shared his own journey of starting a business and facing struggles.

Rumjhum Chatterjee, Chairperson, CII Northern Region, announced the official launch of CII J&K Angel Network. The first ever angel network of the State is fully led and supported by the industry members of CII. In her address, Chatterjee shared that CII J&K Angel Network aspires to be the single largest platform in the State for providing all kinds of necessary industry mentorship and funding support to the business dreams of aspiring entrepreneurs of the State.

While speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Imran, Chairman, CII J&K State Council, said, “I am happy to be part of CII J&K Angel Network with our members, who have come forward for this great initiative. I am sure our youth will take maximum benefits.”

The conference also experienced recognition of various startups of the State like Services Mojo, Pinkcuckoo, Kashmir One Stop, Fooddivery, Green Bubbles, Zonix Soft, INRDeals, The Other Side Café, Pure Mart and Buzzbee 360.

On the special occasion of Women’s Day, special recognition was given to Sabbah Haji’s social entrepreneurial initiative Haji Public School, which works for underprivileged students.

Rahul Sahai, Vice Chairman, CII J&K State Council assured that CII will continue to take up such initiatives and will soon commence a Statewide Startup Development Campaign to motivate more aspiring business dreamers.

Shailendra Kumar during his address took the opportunity to inform industrialists and startups of various initiatives and schemes that Government of J&K is undertaking under the leadership of Chief Minister and Industries Minister. He shared that Government is committed towards starts and will soon be announcing the Startup Scheme.

