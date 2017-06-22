Andrabi reviews Eid-ul-Fitr, Amarnathji Yatra arrangements

JAMMU: The arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr were finalized at a high level meeting convened here today under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Haj & Auqaf, PDD, PHE & Irrigation & Flood Control, Syed Farooq Ahmad Andrabi here today.

A comprehensive review of availability of basic facilities in view of Eid celebrations was taken during the meeting.

The Minister asked the concerned departments to take adequate steps to meet the requirement of people on such special occasions. He directed the PDD to ensure that the consumers get adequate power supply during the festival days besides asking PHE department for ensuring adequate supply of drinking water with focus on providing water tankers in the areas facing shortage on this account.

He further directed the FCS&CA and other concerned departments to keep available essential commodities specially sugar, kerosene oil, meat and poultry on reasonable rates. He also asked the department to ensure regular market checking to keep vigil on the rates and quality of edibles.

He directed the JMC for ensuring proper sanitation at all Eidgahs and surrounding areas besides asking the police authorities to provide adequate security arrangements during the festival days to avoid any untoward incident.

Similar directions were given to various departments to ensure proper arrangements including barricading at Eidgahs, deployment of fire tenders, traffic arrangements and medicare facilities.

During the meeting, the members of Masjid Committee raised various issues pertaining to power supply, shortage of drinking water and sanitation.

The Minister directed the concerned officers to address the issues at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Minister also reviewed the arrangements for ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra. He directed the officers of various departments to ensure that pilgrims coming to the state do not face any inconvenience on account of security, traffic management, drinking water, power supply, sanitation and healthcare services during the yatra days.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, IGP Jammu Dr. SD Singh Jamwal, Director FCS&CA QA Inqlabi, ADDC Anuradha Gupta, SSP Jammu Sunil Gupta, SE and Executive Engineers of PHE & Power development, Administrator Auqaf Islamia, Jammu, Samba, member Masjid Committee& other concerned senior officers were also present in the meeting.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With