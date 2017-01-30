An appeal to JKSSB

Sir,

The Prime Minister’s Special package for Kashmiri Pandits has been in doldrums from the last 10 years in spite of several requests and pleas. The Government’s return and rehabilitation policy for KP’s has totally failed and has yielded no results till date. There were around 6000 jobs for the Kashmiri Pandits under this package but it’s very agonizing that only around 2200 employees were adjusted in the valley of Kashmir till date. The unemployed migrant youths are willing to work in the Kashmir valley but the dubious attitude of the state as well as the Central Government is creating havoc only. Recently JKSSB has finally released the selection list of teachers after a long time of five years, which in turn itself show how partial is the state government towards this part of community.

I would like here to make an appeal to the CM of the J&K to direct the concerned authorities of J&K Service Selection Board to advertise the remaining 3000 approved posts under this package as early as possible so as to make this return and rehabilitation policy a grand success.

