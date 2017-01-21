Amid controversy, Govt admits NGOs, Madrassas funding Rohingyas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 20: Amidst raging controversy over settlement of Rohingyas (Burmese) in Jammu region, the Government today admitted in the Legislative Assembly that 5743 Burmese have been staying at various places in Jammu and Samba districts. A number of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Madrassas and their teachers have been helping Rohingyas.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today gave this information in the Legislative Assembly in response to a question of BJP MLA from Jammu West Sat Sharma â€˜CAâ€™.

â€œThere are 5743 Burmese residing in the State, where they had entered on their own and are staying at various places in the districts of Jammu and Samba,â€™â€™ the Government reply said.

The Government named a number of NGOs, which have been funding stay of Rohingyas in Jammu and Samba districts.

The NGOs included â€˜Sakhawatâ€™ run of Mohammad-ul-Umar of Srinagar along with Dr Rashid son of Ghulam Mohammad of Vidhata Nagar, Bhatindi, Jammu, SR Institute of Development, based at Rambagh, Srinagar, Delhi based â€˜DAJIâ€™, run by Ravi Hemadri (Director) and â€˜Save the Childrenâ€™ run by Neha Gandotra.

â€œAll these NGOs are helping the Rohingyas in cash and kind from time to time,â€™â€™ the official reply, tabled in the Assembly, said.

It also named three Madrassas and their teachers, which have been associated with Rohingyas.

They included Madrassa Raiaz Ul Uloom Tahfaz Ul Quran Muhajreen, Narwal Bala, Madrassa Tul Mahjreen, Jallalabad Sunjwan near Gole Masjid and Dharo Alam in Jugi Railway Station, Bari Brahamana.

Eleven teachers have been associated with Madrassa Raiaz Ul Uloom Tahfaz Ul Quran Muhajreen, Narwal Bala while 12 teachers were associated with Madrassa Tul Muhajreen, Jallalabad, Sunjwan. Only one teacher was associated with Dharo Alam Madrassa at Jugi Railway Station, Bari Brahamana.

There has been strong resentment among the people of Jammu region over settlement of Rohingyas in Jammu and Samba districts. Security experts too have voiced concern over their settlement in Jammu on the ground that some of them could be exploited and become security risk even though the Government and police maintained that a strict surveillance in being maintained on them.

Security experts wondered that how Rohingyas reached Jammu after travelling through several States.

â€œThey donâ€™t settle in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Punjab and Haryana and travel up to Jammu,â€™â€™ they said and didnâ€™t rule out the attempt by some vested interests to change demographic character of Jammu under the garb of settling Rohingays here.

The Government reply said apart from 5,700 Rohingya Muslims, 322 other foreigners are presently living in Jammu and Samba districts.

They have entered the State on their own and are staying at various places in the two districts, she said.

â€œNo instance of radicalizing these foreigners has been reported so far. However, if such complaint is received, appropriate action as necessary under law will be taken against the people concerned and such organization, the Chief Minister added.

Replying to another question she said that no Rohingyas have been found involved in militancy related incidents.

However, 17 FIRs have been registered against 38 Rohingyas for various offences including those related to illegal border crossing, she added.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With