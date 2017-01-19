Amazon told to respect Indian sensitivities: MEA

NEW DELHI: After the Indian flag incident, e-commerce retailer Amazon has been conveyed that while providing a platform for third party vendors, they should respect Indian sensitivities and sentiments, the External Affairs Ministry said today.

MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup also said Amazon has also removed “offending items” like flip-flops and dog tags with Mahatma Gandhi’s image.

“Our Ambassador in Washington had been instructed to convey to Amazon that while providing a platform for third party vendors, they should respect Indian sensitivities and sentiments. We have been in touch with Amazon both in Washington as well as in Delhi and we have had constructive conversations,” he said.

Asked about sale of flip-flops and dog tags with Mahatma Gandhi’s image on Amazon website, he added, “I am happy to report that the offending items have since been pulled by Amazon and we hope that our engagement will continue to be fruitful.” (AGENCIES)

