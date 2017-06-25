Amarnath Yatra: Mock drill conducted at Pahalgam to meet eventuality

SRINAGAR: With just four days left for commencement of the annual Amarnath yatra to the holy cave shrine from June 29, a mock drill exercise on disaster management and mitigation was conducted at Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

An official spokesperson here today said the drill was conducted by the teams of Fire & Emergency Department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) under the guideline of the National Disaster Management Authority, New Delhi and State Disaster Management Authority, J&K.

”The mock drill, which was conducted at Nunwan base camp, covered activities like management of blast hitting a vehicle carrying yatris, landslides, terrorist attack, cloudbursts and other exercises,” he said. He said that a three-day table-top mock drill exercise was conducted at Dak Bungalow, Anantnag from June 21 to June 23, to sensitise the officers and rescue & operation teams about the precautionary measures being taken for averting any natural disaster. (AGENCIES)

