Altaf reviews ongoing works under RMSA, SSA

SRINAGAR, June 21: Minister for Education, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today convened a meeting of officers to review the ongoing construction works under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

During the meeting, the Minister was informed about the progress of the upgradation of schools up to March 31 sanctioned under RMSA. He was informed that among 636 upgradation works of schools, 311 works have been completed whereas 202 works are in progress and 46 works have been tendered.

He also reviewed the status of revalidated 21 schools which have been approved in 2016-2017 and was apprised about the status of 100 beded girls’ hostels being constructed under RMSA.

Bukhari asked the Directors of RMSA and SSA to prepare the proper documentation work regarding the funds received and the total utilization of funds on different educational projects under these schemes. He also asked them to identify more schools which need to be upgraded and insisted to conduct a review meeting on July 17 in this regard.

He asked the concerned executing agency (R&B Department) to expedite the construction works being carried out at different districts of State and directed them to complete the works in particular timeframe. He also directed them to come up with the full list of the works being executed by them and asked them to resolve the land related issues at the earliest.

Bukhari vowed for creating sufficient infrastructure besides making qualified human resource available to provide quality education in schools and colleges in view of the challenges ahead. He said that all the necessary steps will be taken to revamp education scenario for the better education services for the students across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Secretary School Education, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Directors of RMSA, SSA, School Education (Kashmir), School Education (Jammu), Joint Director Planning School Education, Chief Engineers of R&B Jammu Division and Kashmir Division and other senior officers of School Education and R&B Departments.

