Altaf Bukhari reviews developmental scenario in Amirakadal Constituency

SRINAGAR: Legislator Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today chaired a meeting to review pace of various ongoing developmental works in the Amirakadal Constituency.

Bukhari called for proper upgradation of existing infrastructure and time-bound implementation of identified developmental programmes in the constituency.

During the meeting, he directed the ERA officials to complete the pending drainage works at the earliest, so that the general public doesn’t suffer any inconvenience.

While reviewing the status of flagship programmes like Tangnar water supply scheme, the legislator directed the officers of PHE Department to ensure safe drinking water is supplied in Srinagar especially in the constituency by undertaking proper augmentation of the already existing water supply schemes. He asked the officers to expedite commissioning of the project so that the habitations dependent on the scheme are benefited at the earliest.

He also directed the PDD officers to ensure proper augmentation of the electrical infrastructure and supply of power as per schedule in the constituency. He urged the officers to identify land for different developmental projects and said that works under schemes like RAPDRP, PM’s Developmental Package, etc should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He directed the SMC officials to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitation measures, particularly in and around the hospitals and other health institutions in the Amirakadal Constituency.

Bukhari asked the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to streamline implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes like Ujala, Ujwala and Aadhar so that the people suffering on account of these services are benefitted at an earliest.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr. Farooq Ahmad Lone, Chief Engineer ERA, Chief Engineer Mechanical Division, and senior officers of SMC, PDD, PWD, PHE, I&FC, FCS&CA, Health and Housing Board attended the meeting.

