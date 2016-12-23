All is well between Ranbir and Sanjay, says Rajkumar Hirani

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani says for the forthcoming biopic on Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor spends a lot of time with the actor, contrary to some reports that the “Khalnayak” star is “avoiding him”.

There were reports that Dutt was avoiding Ranbir.

When asked about this, Hirani told reporters, “No, nothing like that. Ranbir often spends time with Sanju. He just said it as a joke while laughing. He softly jokes a lot.”

The film will feature Ranbir as Dutt, a task which the “Tamasha” actor recently said was “difficult.” The film is scheduled to go on floors next month.

Hirani was speaking at a special screening of “Dangal” here last night.

The “PK” helmer hailed it as a beautiful film and said he will watch it again.

“I had already seen it once, Aamir showed it to me. It is a very beautiful film. I have come to watch it again and will also go for the movie again with my team,” Hirani said.

Starring Aamir Khan, “Dangal” hit the screens today. (AGENCIES)

