Breaking News:

All Indians advance to quarterfinals

Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

LLKLEY (Great Britain):  Top seeded Leander Paes and Adil Shamasdin came from behind to secure a quarterfinal berth at the Aegon ATP Challenger while Purav Raja and Divij Sharan had no problems in progressing to the last eight, here.

     Paes and his Canadian pair overcame Australian pair of Matt Reid and John-Patrick Smith 4-6 6-3 12-10 in their opening round of the Euro 127,000 grass court event.

     They next face Belarus’ Andrei Vasilevski and Chile’s Hans Podlipnik-Castillo for a place in the semifinals.

     Raja and Sharan, second seeded, humbled Victor Estrella Burgos and Darian King 6-2 6-4 in their first round.

     They are now up against Thai twins Sanchai and Sonchat Ratiwatana.

     Meanwhile, at the ATP500 Aegon Championships in London, Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig got the better of Kyle Edmund and Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-7(5) 10-7 in the first round.

     They now run into top seeded Henri Kontinen and John Peers, who battled past American team of John Isner and Steve Johnson 7-6(10) 7-6(6) in their opener. (AGENCIES)

