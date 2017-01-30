All about Leprosy Day

Dr. Devraj Dogra, Dr. Mubashar Mir.

Leprosy is one of the oldest diseases known to mankind with the roots of its origin tracing back to India.India still contributes hugely to the global figures of leprosy.Locally popular as kushta rog ,it still has high prevalence in the states of Bihar , Chattisgarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

We have achieved substantial progress through the National Leprosy Eradication Programme with the help of highly effective drug therapy known as MDT, the prevalence rate which was 57.6/10,000 population before start of MDT in 1983 has reduced to 0.66/10,000 by March 2016.

World Leprosy Day is observed internationally on January 30th to increase the public awareness of the Leprosy also known as Hansen’s Disease. It is celebrated as a commemoration on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji used to nurse leprosy patients shunned by the world at his Sabarmati Ashram.Till date he stands as one of the tallest figures in the global fight against leprosy and the stigma associated with it.

What is Leprosy?

Leprosy is an infectious disease caused by bacteria (Mycobacterium leprae.)

Leprosy is a long persisting infectious disease. It appears usually as a light coloured patch on skin with definite loss of sensation. The onset of Leprosy is subtle and silent. It affects nerves, skin and eyes. Of all the communicable diseases, leprosy is most important for its potential cause for permanent and progressive physical disability. In addition, the disease and its visible disabilities in particular, contribute to intense social discrimination of patients.

How does leprosy spread?

Neglected or untreated cases of leprosy are the only known source of infection. Respiratory tract especially nose is the major route of exit of the organism from the body of infectious persons.Disease causing organism enters the body commonly through respiratory system by droplet infections. After entering the body, the organism migrates towards the nerves and skin. If it is not diagnosed and treated in early stages, it may cause further damage to nerves leading to development of permanent disability.

Is leprosy a heritable disease ie; can it get transmitted from one generation to the other ?

There is no concrete evidence to say that it is hereditary.

What are the signs and symptoms of leprosy?

Leprosy should be suspected if a person shows the following signs and symptoms.Dark skinned people might have light patches on the skin, while fair skinned people have darker or reddish patches with loss or decrease of sensation in the skin patches.Numbness or tingling in hand or feet, Weakness of hands, feet or eyelids., Painful nerves,Swelling or lumps in the face or earlobes and Painless wounds, blisters or burns on hands or feet.

Is Leprosy curable?

The disease is curable. If detected early it can be cured by Multi Drug Therapy (MDT) .MDT is highly effective in treating leprosy and recurrence after adequate treatment with MDT is extremely rare.

How long does it take for leprosy to show symptoms?

The symptoms of the disease occur generally after a long period as the incubation period for leprosy is variable .The average incubation period of the disease is said to be 5 to 7 years.

In case of Leprosy

In case of presence of signs and symptoms of leprosy, please contact ASHA or ANM of your area or visit the nearest dispensary. Treatment of leprosy is available free of cost at all government dispensaries.

What problems can leprosy lead to ?

It results in physical disability and deformity due to nerve damage resulting in sensory and muscle weakness. All this leads to dry skin that with added sensory impairments, results in development of hardened skin, blisters and ulcers.If ulcer is neglected, it may further worsen the disability. This is further worsened by muscle paralysis leading to deformity.

How to prevent complications and disabilities?

Cases need to be treted as early as possible, before deformities can set in. It is therefore important to take regular treatment (MDT), report immediately in case of loss of sensation or nerve pain.

Should a person affected by leprosy be admitted to separate leprosy hospitals or sanatoria?

Most patients of leprosy can be managed on outpatient basis in the nearest routine health centres.There is no need of isolation or admission in specialised leprosy clinics once the treatment has been started as the disease ceases to be infective after the start of treatment.

What is MDT?

MDT is Multi-Drug Therapy it is a combination of different drugs used in disease like leprosy and TB. Leprosy should never be treated with any single anti-leprosy drug. One should complete the full course of MDT as prescribed by a trained health worker according to the type of leprosy. MDT is available free of charge at most health facilities including in remote areas. Any adverse event to MDT should be reported to the nearest health facilities.

What if a leprosy patient cannot complete the course of treatment?

It is important to understand that a leprosy patient must complete a full course of MDT. However, there are circumstances where a patient is forced to stop the treatment.In case, the patient has to move out from the place where he/she lives.the patiennt should request for a referral letter from the health care centre where he/she is currently taking the treatment. The letter should contain reports pertinent to his/her diagnosis and treatment.Request from the same health care centre for sufficient MDT stock to ensure continuous treatment before he/she reports to the nearest healthcare centre in his/her new place. All health care centres can provide leprosy treatment and care. Identify and report to the nearest healthcare centre in his/her new place by showing the referral letter; inform the new health care centre about new address in detail including contact no., if appropriate.

What are the possible side effects of drug used to treat leprosy?

MDT is remarkably safe, and severe adverse reactions are rare.Minor adverse drug reactions include nausea , vomiting,reddish urine,anemia and brown discolouration of skin.MDT is safe during pregnancy and lactation for the mother and the baby

Early detection of all cases in a community and completion of prescribed treatment using MDT are the biggest weapons against leprosy. We need to maintain expertise and increase the number of skilled staff, improve the participation of affected persons and reduce deformities as well as stigma associated with the disease.

(The authors are Head of Department & MD Resident , Department of Dermatology Venereology & Leprosy , GMC Jammu)

feedbackexcelsior@gmail.com

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With