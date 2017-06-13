sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
AJKLTF delegation calls on DyCM, highlights demands

Posted on 13/06/2017
AJKLTF delegation calls on DyCM, highlights demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: A delegation of All Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Teachers Federation, affiliated with Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh and   headed by its State president Devraj Thakur and general secretary Ratan Sharma, called on Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh here today.
The delegation apprised Dy CM of the pending genuine demands of the teaching community in State, particularly in Jammu Province. The main demands discussed, included adjustment of teachers promoted as Masters in February  2014, implementation of transparent transfer policy in favor of teaching community without favor to provide fair justice, adjustment of surplus staff deputed in various institutions, provision for transfer in favor of ReT Teachers, Maternity leave in favor of female ReT Teachers as per others and 30 days paternity leave in favor of male teachers, timely release of salary grants in favor of teachers/Master working under SSA /RMSA, timely modification of transfer orders of teachers, Masters and Lecturers, restoring autonomy of Education  across the State and the participation of teachers in decisions pertaining to education, constituting  autonomous and independent Regulatory Commission of  educationists  at State level to regulate and control the education system in J&K.
The delegation also demanded that 10 percent of GDP by the Central Government and 30 percent of the State budget be spent on education so as to make basic amenities like teachers, books, playgrounds, buildings etc   available to the students.
Deputy Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured that genuine demands of teaching community would be redressed in short span of times. The delegation comprised of Maheshwar Parsad,  Pardeep Kumar, State vice presidents, Manjeet Singh, Neeraj Sharma,  Kartar Chand and Shivdev Singh, secretaries.

