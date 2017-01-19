Breaking News:

19/01/2017
Ajay Nanda visits GMC Jammu; Meets Chourakote accident victims

JAMMU: Minister of State for Finance and Planning, Ajay Nanda, today visited GMC Jammu to enquire about the health of people injured in a tragic road accident at Chourakote on Gran-Tote road.

He visited various wards of the hospital, interacted with the injured and assessed the medicare being provided to them. He wished the injured early recovery.

The Minister asked the doctors to ensure that the accident victims get all requisite diagnostic and treatment facilities in the hospital in a hassle free and comfortable manner.

He, telephonically, instructed the Deputy Commissioner Reasi for providing Rs 10000 each to critically injured, and Rs 5000 each to other injured persons from the District Red Cross Fund.

