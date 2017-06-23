sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Aim to build forward-looking vision, says PM ahead of US visit

Posted on 23/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight said the aim of his upcoming visit to the US was building of a “forward-looking vision” for the bilateral partnership and further consolidate the robust and wide- ranging ties.

Modi, who will be meeting President Donald Trump for the first time on June 26 in Washington, said he looked forward to the opportunity to have an in-depth exchange of views.

Along with the US, he will be travelling to Portugal and the Netherlands during the four-day visit beginning tomorrow.

“My USA visit is aimed at deepening ties between our nations. Strong India-USA ties benefit our nations & the world,” he tweeted.

In a statement posted on the Facebook, Modi said his two-day visit to Washington from June 25 was at the invitation of Trump. (AGENCIES)

