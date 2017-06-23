Aim to build forward-looking vision, says PM ahead of US visit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight said the aim of his upcoming visit to the US was building of a “forward-looking vision” for the bilateral partnership and further consolidate the robust and wide- ranging ties.

Modi, who will be meeting President Donald Trump for the first time on June 26 in Washington, said he looked forward to the opportunity to have an in-depth exchange of views.

Along with the US, he will be travelling to Portugal and the Netherlands during the four-day visit beginning tomorrow.

“My USA visit is aimed at deepening ties between our nations. Strong India-USA ties benefit our nations & the world,” he tweeted.

In a statement posted on the Facebook, Modi said his two-day visit to Washington from June 25 was at the invitation of Trump. (AGENCIES)

