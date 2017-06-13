sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

Agitating contractual lecturers protest by beating utensils

Posted on 13/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, June 12: On 119th day of their ongoing chain hunger strike, the agitating contractual lecturers (10+2) held a strong demonstration by beating utensils and carrying black flags, here today.
The protesting contractual lecturers, mostly females, raised slogans against the State Government in support of their demand for regularization. They also threatened to further intensify their ongoing struggle.
While addressing the gathering, president of Contractual lecturers (10+2) Association, Arun Bakhshi   lamented that despite clarifications made by the Divisional Commissioner Jammu to the School Education Department, the Government was not taking up their issue for the reasons best known to the concerned authorities. “This type of apathetic attitude of the Government towards highly education Contractual Lecturers is intolerable and we have no option other than to further intensify the ongoing agitation,” he said.
Seema Rajput also addressed the gathering and said that insensitive behaviour of the Government was making them more committed to continue their struggle till regularization.
Balvinder Kour also announced that the Contractual Lecturers would not lift this dharna till their demands are conceded.
This morning, Pankaj Sharma, Javid Iqbal, Shilpa Raina and Ranjan Bala began their chain hunger strike for the next 24 hours.

