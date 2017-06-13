Agitating contractual lecturers protest by beating utensils

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: On 119th day of their ongoing chain hunger strike, the agitating contractual lecturers (10+2) held a strong demonstration by beating utensils and carrying black flags, here today.

The protesting contractual lecturers, mostly females, raised slogans against the State Government in support of their demand for regularization. They also threatened to further intensify their ongoing struggle.

While addressing the gathering, president of Contractual lecturers (10+2) Association, Arun Bakhshi lamented that despite clarifications made by the Divisional Commissioner Jammu to the School Education Department, the Government was not taking up their issue for the reasons best known to the concerned authorities. “This type of apathetic attitude of the Government towards highly education Contractual Lecturers is intolerable and we have no option other than to further intensify the ongoing agitation,” he said.

Seema Rajput also addressed the gathering and said that insensitive behaviour of the Government was making them more committed to continue their struggle till regularization.

Balvinder Kour also announced that the Contractual Lecturers would not lift this dharna till their demands are conceded.

This morning, Pankaj Sharma, Javid Iqbal, Shilpa Raina and Ranjan Bala began their chain hunger strike for the next 24 hours.

